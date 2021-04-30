Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 145.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.71. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

