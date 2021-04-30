ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 5,808.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $207.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

