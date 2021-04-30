ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

RMD traded down $18.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.38. 31,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,327. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ResMed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

