ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%.

ResMed stock traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.45. ResMed has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.