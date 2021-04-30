Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.