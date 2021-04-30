Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) were up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 5,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 737,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFP. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.