Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

RESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

