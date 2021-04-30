Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to post $165.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.07 million and the lowest is $165.55 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Resources Connection by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $14.11 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

