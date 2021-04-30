Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

