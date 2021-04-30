Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.27

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$86.27 and last traded at C$84.27, with a volume of 268871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.21.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.31%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

