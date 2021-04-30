Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) & Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.90 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.22

Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 273.26%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Axcella Health beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate; and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.