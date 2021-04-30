Reviewing Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teradata and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 5.49% 15.12% 2.41% Red Violet -28.21% -17.39% -14.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teradata and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 5 4 0 2.18 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $35.70, indicating a potential downside of 27.84%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Red Violet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.90 billion 2.87 -$20.00 million $0.59 83.85 Red Violet $30.29 million 8.38 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teradata beats Red Violet on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

