Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,343. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.