Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,343. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
About Revival Gold
