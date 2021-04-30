Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 5.2%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $33.13. 2,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,416 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.