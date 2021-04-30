Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,387 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

