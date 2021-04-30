Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 7,357 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 490.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $133.48. 59,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,399. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

