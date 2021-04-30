Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 744 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.17. 47,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

