Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.56. 83,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.