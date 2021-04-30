Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.11.

