Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment makes up approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR remained flat at $$18.46 during trading hours on Friday. 684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

