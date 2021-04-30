Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.70. 32,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

