Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,077. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.