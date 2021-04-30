Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Farmer Bros. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

