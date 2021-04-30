Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 2.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000.

XME traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 373,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,893. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

