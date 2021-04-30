Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $11.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises about 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after buying an additional 511,301 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. 36,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

