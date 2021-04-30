Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,334,000.

PEJ stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 6,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,488. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

