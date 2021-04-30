Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

