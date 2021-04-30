Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.53. 6,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.76. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.77 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.73.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.