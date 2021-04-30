Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

