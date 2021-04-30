Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $6.02 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 47,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

