Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.47. 158,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.72. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.