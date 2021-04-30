Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $12.43 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 496,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $828,000.

PAVE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,858 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

