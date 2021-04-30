Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,325. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

