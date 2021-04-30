Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,620. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

