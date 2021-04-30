Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $28.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $705.19. 1,153,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $676.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

