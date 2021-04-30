Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 2,813 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 466,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

