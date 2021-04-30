Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 3,018 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,686 shares of company stock worth $68,901,161 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,092. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -217.66 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

