Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 32,553 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,553 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 306,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

