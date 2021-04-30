Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 34,222 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,222 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,300. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $130.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94.

