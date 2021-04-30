Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 4,524 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

