Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 573 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.91. The stock had a trading volume of 221,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The stock has a market cap of $309.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

