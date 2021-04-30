Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.41.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.