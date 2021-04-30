Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 8,142 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $364.73. 1,115,187 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.27 and a 200 day moving average of $347.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

