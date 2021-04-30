Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $4.51 Million Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 1.30% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $725,000.

AWAY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $30.29. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,750. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

