Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

