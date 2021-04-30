Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.74. 61,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

