RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 2,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,587. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.7655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.