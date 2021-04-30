RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) vs. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Critical Analysis

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.93 $55.66 million $0.80 75.96

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.