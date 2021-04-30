RioDeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $25.46 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $3.76 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

