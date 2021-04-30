Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $8,062.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005260 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047637 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,032,403 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

